Taiwan Cement completes share agreement for Denizli Çimento

13 December 2023

Taiwan Cement Corp has finalised its agreement with OYAK Çimento to acquire a further 20 per cent stake in Denizli Çimento,Turkey. According to Reuters this will boost Taiwan Cement's share in the company to 60 per cent. The preliminiary Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding the deal was signed in November this year. Reuters has assigned Denizli Çimento a total enterprise value of US$1.42bn.

Published under