South Africa regulator recalls Econo Cement product

13 December 2023

South African company Econo Cement has been accused of having a 'sub-standard' product by the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS). The regulator has asked consumers and hardware stores to participate in a nationwide recall of Econo Cement's CEM V/A S-V 32.5 N product after investigations found it failed to meet the minimum requirements of prescribed strength.

CEO of the NRCS, Duncan Mutengwe, said the move was in the public interest to ensure the product does not pose a risk to South Africans and the economy at large. He said the NRCS had ordered the company to stop manufacturing the product, adding that it will confiscate all the stocks currently on shelves.

NRCS inspections manager Rhoda Masupye said the regulatory body found that the product had failed the requirements for prescribed strength as far back as May this year.

According to the NRCS, if the cement is found to have led to a collapse in buildings or any other infrastructure damage, consumers would be able to take recourse through the Consumer Protection Act.

