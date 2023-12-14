UltraTech targets 85% green power by 2030

UltraTech Cement aims to increase the share of green energy in its total energy mix from the current 22 to 60 per cent by FY25-26 and 85 per cent by 2030. According to its Managing Director, KC Jhanwar, the company has been consistently scaling up the green energy mix in its total power requirement over recent years with the aim of meeting its entire electricity requirement from renewable sources by 2050.

To help meet this target, UltraTech has invested in a number of new initiatives and technologies, including switching to renewable energy sources and expanding its waste heat recovery systems (WHRS), reports The Hindu. The company currently has 691MW of green energy capacity, including 262MW of WHRS installed capacity and 429MW of contracted renewable energy, equivalent to around 22 per cent of its existing power requirements.

It also recently partnered with Coolbrook, a Finland-based technology company, to adopt its RotoDynamic Heater technology in one of UltraTech's manufacturing units. The RDH technology uses electrification from renewable sources for the heating processes in cement production and removes the need to use fossil fuels.

