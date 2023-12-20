Ambuja Cements appoints new CHRO

Ambuja Cements has appointed Manoj Kumar Sharma as its new chief human resources officer (CHRO), effective from November this year. In his new position, Mr Sharma will be responsible for succession planning, HR transformation, leadership development, HR strategy, executive coaching, and talent management.

He joins Ambuja from Adani Electricity where he held the role of senior executive vice president of Human Resources. He has also previously worked at Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Adani Infra India.

