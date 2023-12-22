Ambuja Cement to add 1GW of renewable energy

22 December 2023

Ambuja Cement (Adani Group) has announced a plan to add 1GW of solar and wind generation capacity. The company will invest INR60bn (US$72m) in solar and wind projects in two Indian states. The line-up of renewables includes a 600MW solar PV project and a 150MW wind project in Gujarat, as well as a 250MW solar PV project in Rajasthan.

Ambuja Cement said the addition of solar and wind generation capacity will be achieved by the FY25-26 while the company reach 200MW of renewable capacity by March 2024.

Ajay Kapur, the Adani Group’s cement business CEO, said that adding renewables not only “aligns with the growth trajectory, but also with the national objective of decarbonisation”.

In addition to this, the group’s renewables developing arm Adani Green Energy closed a US$1.36bn debt facility to support the development and construction of its large-scale projects in early December.

The financing will support the construction of its planned renewables capacity additions at the Khavda renewable park in the state of Gujarat. Its initial plan is for 2.2GW of capacity additions at Khavda, with further expansion expected in the future. The company has plans to install 45GW of renewable generation capacity by 2030.

