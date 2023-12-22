Shiva Cement announces resignation and appointment

22 December 2023

Indian cement producer Shiva Cement Ltd has announced the resignation of Rajendra Prasad Gupta as non-executive director of the company. He will also cease to be chairman/member of the committees constituted by the Board of Directors. Aged 75, Mr Gupta has expressed his intention to retire to spend more time with his family and other commitments.

Shiva, which is part of JSW Cement, has also named Shouvik Chakraborty as an additional non-executive, non-independent director, as agreed at the company’s board meeting held on 21 December 2023. Mr Chakraborty has over 23 years’ experience in sales, technical services and marketing. He has previously held roles at Star Cement Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd, and Ambuja Cement.

