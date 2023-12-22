Adbri to operate world's first fully electric self-unloading vessel

22 December 2023

Adbri has entered into a 20-year strategic partnership with Canada Steam Ship Lines (CSL) to build and operate the world’s first fully electric battery-capable self-unloading vessel. The custom-designed ship will replace Adbri’s ‘Accolade II’ and will support the company’s limestone operations in South Australia with a focus on enhanced efficiency and environmental responsibility. The ship will carry up to 2.7Mta of limestone, which represents a 35 per cent increase over the existing vessel’s carrying capacity.

“Developed in line with CSL and Adbri’s shared decarbonisation vision, this groundbreaking vessel will initially run on a hybrid diesel and battery system, replacing 25 per cent of diesel with electric power and lowering Scope 1 emissions by 40 per cent compared to ‘Accolade II’,” explains Louis Martel, CSL president and CEO. “By 2031, we aim to run the ship entirely on electric power, further reducing Scope 1 emissions to less than 10 per cent.”

The design of the 11,000dwt self-loading and self-discharging bulk carrier has been optimised to provide a fully integrated limestone supply chain for Adbri. The hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system combined with one of the most advanced battery installations on a bulk carrier globally provides a pathway to decarbonise shipping operations. Approximately 50 per cent of the vessel’s energy requirements will be provided by a combination of shore power and battery energy storage, with plans to install sufficient batteries in the future to allow 100 per cent electric operations.

“Adbri is excited to have one of the world’s first 100 per cent battery electric capable cargo vessels as our limestone carrier,” said Mark Irwin, Adbri chief executive officer. “The new vessel, owned and operated by CSL, will support Adbri to increase cement volumes at Birkenhead, while also supporting the production of lower carbon products such as EvoCem™ that uses limestone as a clinker substitute.”

Construction of the new vessel will begin in 2024 and delivery is expected in early 2026.





