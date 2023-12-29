Cementos Cienfuegos reports progress rehabilitation programme

Cementos Cienfuegos SA, the largest cement factory in Cuba, is making progress in its rehabilitation, the plant's management reports.



The plant currently runs at 30 per cent of its 1.6Mta nominal capacity but modernisation is under way. The first results of a foreign currency raising programme are starting to be seen, according to National Television News, with Cienfuegos Financial Manager, Angel García de León, saying that the first shipment took place in November.



The plant is planning a major shutdown in May 2024 to carry out major repairs and an improve its production parameters.

