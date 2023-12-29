New Gävle terminal for Schwenk

After two years of planning and construction Schwenk inaugurated a new terminal in the Swedish port of Gävle in December 2023.
The new terminal is 45m high and has a volumetric capacity of 8000m3. It is expected to have a throughput capacity of more than 90,000tpa.
After two years of planning and construction Schwenk inaugurated a new terminal in the Swedish port of Gävle in December 2023.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email