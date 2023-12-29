CemNet.com » Cement News » New Gävle terminal for Schwenk

New Gävle terminal for Schwenk

29 December 2023


After two years of planning and construction Schwenk inaugurated a new terminal in the Swedish port of Gävle in December 2023.

The new terminal is 45m high and has a volumetric capacity of 8000m3. It is expected to have a throughput capacity of more than 90,000tpa.

