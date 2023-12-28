Ukrainian cement production up 38% YoY in 11M23

28 December 2023

Cement production in Ukraine came in at 5.8Mt in the first 11 months of 2023, according to Ukrcement. This marks a 38.2 per cent increase on the same period a year earlier. Production in 2022 stood at 4.3Mt, down 51 per cent YoY, while 2021 saw production of 11.005Mt.

At least two companies are in the process of building additional clinker kilns, reports Ukrcement, with cement seen as “essential to Ukraine’s revival,” says Ljudmyla Kripka, executive director, head of Department of Scientific Technical Information, Ukrcement Association.

