Wonder Cement announces Tulsigam grinding plant

02 January 2024

Wonder Cement Ltd has announced the setting up of a new production facility at Tulsigam, Gujarat, India. The 2Mta Tulsigam unit is set to augment the brand's manufacturing capabilities, seamlessly integrating with its existing production lines.

"Each strategic move, including our new Tulsigam grinding unit, is aligned with our commitment to cater to Bharat’s evolving infrastructural demands. We're poised for continued growth and are deeply committed to quality, innovation, and societal impact," Vivek Patni, director of Wonder Cement, said.

In 2023 the company also reached a significant 18Mta total cement capacity with the initiation of its fourth production line and with grinding units in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

