UltraTech's sales rise 6% YoY in 3QFY23-24

02 January 2024

UltraTech's consolidated sales rose by six per cent per cent to 27.32Mt YoY in the third quarter ended 31 December 2023. Aditya Birla Group, UltraTech's parent company, announced in a regulatory filing that total sales volume in the domestic market was up five per cent YoY to 26.06Mt during the quarter under review.

The company's domestic grey cement production was at 25.44Mt in the October-December 2023 quarter, reporting five per cent growth YoY, while its white cement production was 0.48Mt, up 14 per cent. UltraTech's overseas production, mainly grey cement, was 1.38Mt in 3QFY23-24, up 20 per cent YoY, the statement added.

The Aditya Birla Group firm has a consolidated capacity of 138.39Mta of grey cement. It has 23 integrated manufacturing units, 29 grinding units, one clinkerisation unit and eight bulk packaging terminals.

