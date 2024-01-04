Maha Cement launches two new products

Maha Cement, part of My Home Industries Private Ltd (MHIPL), has launched two new cements in Bangalore, India - MAHA HD+ (OPC 53) and MAHA HD+ (PPC).

According to the company, MAHA HD+ (OPC 53) is a revolutionary, early-setting cement with high strength, which complies with IS 269-2015. It is produced by blending high-quality clinker, tri-calcium silicates and gypsum, offering the highest fineness and consistency. Maha Cement says it is suitable for creating high-strength concrete structures such as skyscrapers, bridges, flyovers, dams and other major infrastructure projects. Its uniformity and reliable strength are particularly useful in the ready-mix and infrastructure sectors.

MAHA HD+ (PPC) offers unparalleled durability and design ability, according to the ompany, and is especially effective in demanding construction environments including residential buildings, precast construction, and large-scale infrastructure projects, such as water and wastewater treatment facilities, marine applications, etc.

MHIPL is one of the largest cement producers in southern India with 12.5Mta of cement production capacity.

