Arabian Cement announces management changes

04 January 2024

Arabian Cement Company has announced three management changes. Mutaz Kusai Hassan AlAzzawi has been appointed chairman of the board of directors (non-executive), Saud Abdulaziz Abdullah Al-Sulaiman has become vice chairman (non-executive), while Hani Mohamed Lehji is the new secretary of the board.

The appointments were made at the company’s Ordinary General Assembly Meeting on 17 December 2023.





