Saudi producers warn of rising production costs

05 January 2024

Cement producers in Saudi Arabia have received a notification from Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Saudi Aramco) that the price of fuel products used in cement production will be increasing in price, effective from 1 January 2024.

Arabian Cement Co, Yamama Cement Co, Qassim Cement Co and Al-Jouf Cement Co are among the cement manufacturers who have warned customers that this adjustment “will impact production costs and efforts are currently underway to calculate the expected financial impact.”

