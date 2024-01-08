Holcim replaces Beckum cooler

ICR Newsroom By 08 January 2024

Holcim is modernising its Beckum pyroprocessing line with a new state-of-the-art Pendulum cooler. The project represents a EUR20m investment and is expected to significantly reduce the plant's thermal energy requirement as well as CO 2 emissions.



The cement producer will shut down its plant on 24 July for approximately 45 days to install the new cooler with a restart scheduled for the beginning of September.



However, during its annual inspection between 8-26 January, the plant will first replace the pneumatic airlift system for transporting the raw meal to the silo by a more energy-efficient mechanical bucket elevator.







