Holcim replaces Beckum cooler

Holcim is modernising its Beckum pyroprocessing line with a new state-of-the-art Pendulum cooler. The project represents a EUR20m investment and is expected to significantly reduce the plant's thermal energy requirement as well as CO2 emissions.
The cement producer will shut down its plant on 24 July for approximately 45 days to install the new cooler with a restart scheduled for the beginning of September.
However, during its annual inspection between 8-26 January, the plant will first replace the pneumatic airlift system for transporting the raw meal to the silo by a more energy-efficient mechanical bucket elevator.
