Shree Cement launches Bangur as master brand

09 January 2024

India’s Shree Cement has announced a revamp of its corporate brand identity and the launch of multiple brand offerings with Bangur as the master brand.

According to Neeraj Akhoury, MD of Shree Cement, the launch of Bangur as the master brand “is in sync with our strategy of assessing and responding to evolving customer sentiments and growing aspirations. The intent is to position Bangur as the company’s umbrella brand, with a refreshed and discernible brand identity. Through this makeover, we aim to connect better with our customers, providing them unique experiences with differentiated products.”

Published under