UltraTech enables green mobility for clinker with electric trucks

09 January 2024

Giving a significant boost to ‘green mobility’, UltraTech Cement Ltd, India’s largest cement and ready-mix concrete company, has introduced five electric trucks for transport of clinker from its integrated cement manufacturing unit Dhar Cement Works, located in Madhya Pradesh, to its grinding unit Dhule Cement factory, located in Maharashtra.

To ensure reliable transportation, UltraTech has also set up three charging stations, one at each of the units and one en-route. The transportation of clinker using these five electric trucks instead of fossil-fuel based trucks will help to reduce transport emissions by about 680Mta of CO 2 .

Mr K C Jhanwar, MD UltraTech Cement Ltd, said, “At UltraTech, we are committed to driving sustainability across the value chain of our operations. It is heartening that we have been able to accelerate our progress on sustainable transport. The successful pilot of electric trucks, in addition to the CNG and LNG trucks already deployed in our operations, is a significant step in our efforts to enable ‘green mobility’.”

UltraTech is committed to enabling sustainable transport and has pledged to deploy 500 electric trucks and add 1000 CNG/LNG vehicles in its operations by June 2025 as part of the Government of India’s eFAST initiative. Through concerted efforts with logistic partners, the company currently has more than 390 CNG trucks and 50 LNG trucks operational across 17 manufacturing units.

