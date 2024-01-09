Aditya Birla appoints Chief Human Resource Officer (Designate)

09 January 2024

In line with the Aditya Birla Group’s Employee Value Proposition of ‘A World of Opportunities’ and talent philosophy of developing talent from within, the Board of Directors at its recent meeting, based on the recommendation of the Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee, considered and approved the appointment of Chandrashekhar Chavan, as Chief Human Resource Officer (Designate), Senior Management Personnel of the company with effect from 16 February 2024. He will take on the role of Chief Human Resource Officer from 1 April 2024.



The Board also noted the movement of Ramesh Mitragotri, Chief Human Resource Officer, Senior Management Personnel of the company, into another role within the Aditya Birla Group. He will continue in his role with the company until 31 March, 2024. The Board while noting Mr Mitragotri’s movement, placed on record its appreciation for the contributions made by Mr Mitragotri during his tenure with the company.

