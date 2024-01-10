Hoffmann Green signs housebuilding contract

France-based Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, a manufacturer of clinker-free cement, has announced the signing of a partnership until the end of 2027 with Groupe Trecobat, the fourth-largest builder of single-family homes in France.

This partnership with Hoffmann Green will enable Groupe Trecobat to reinforce its low-carbon strategy by taking advantage of Hoffmann’s clinker-free cements for the construction of Trecobat Green homes. For Hoffmann Green, this marks the first partnership signed with a builder of single-family homes and forms part of the cement manufacturer’s diversification strategy.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said, "We are delighted to be working with a leading player in single-family home construction such as Groupe Trecobat. This local partnership, which will enable us to develop a low-carbon offering for single- family home construction, accelerates our diversification and further strengthens our presence in the eco- responsible construction market.”

