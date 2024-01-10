FCT Combustion appoint European and African sales manager

10 January 2024

FCT Combustion has appointed Átila Soares as its sales manager for Europe and Africa. Átila will be based in the company’s office in Vienna, Austria.

Átila was previously at the AUMUND Group, where he has held several roles over the past 18 years, including sales manager for the past seven years. He also holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from Faculdade de Engenharia Industrial (FEI), Brazil.

FCT Combustion is pleased to have Átila on the team to support the company’s ongoing growth within the European and African regions.

Published under