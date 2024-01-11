CEMEX reopens Czech concrete plant

11 January 2024

CEMEX has reopened a concrete plant that forms a key part of its portfolio in the Czech Republic, following a comprehensive development programme. The original concrete plant, located in Prague-Libuš, was opened in the late 1990s and was closed in 2018 to undergo necessary reconstruction. It has been completely renovated.

The site can now process five types of cements and admixtures, including CEMEX’s more sustainable range of Vertua® concretes, and is also prepared for the use of recycled aggregates. In line with CEMEX’s climate action strategy, Future in Action, the site aims to support the circular economy as far as possible, with two recycling plants installed. These process the residual concrete, separating aggregates and sand that can then be reused.



In addition, the concrete batching plant is equipped with the most advanced filters and, as part of the refurbishment, it has been clad with special sandwich panels to ensure quiet operation and environmental friendliness.

Ruediger Kuhn, VP Materials Central Europe, CEMEXcommented: “Our plant in Libuš forms an important part of our operation in the Czech republic, thanks to its interesting location in the wider centre of the capital and in the immediate vicinity of the planned construction of the Prague Metro D line. We are therefore very pleased to have this site reopened following a considerable investment.”

Published under