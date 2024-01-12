IPIAC to build LC3 plant in Oman

Kaolin Group International, together with its local partners in Oman, Middle East Calcined Clay (Me-CC), has awarded IPIAC the contract to manufacture and supply the first LC2/LC3 cementplant in Oman.



IPIAC is introducing this innovative technology in Oman, which will be the first country in the Middle East region to use calcined clays to reduce its clinker factor (to mitigate CO 2 emissions up to 40 per cent) in its cement and concrete production.



This project will also be the first one that applies a new concept of plant delivery and assembly that further reduces CO 2 emissions. All parts and equipment will be installed and assembled in flat rack containers, saving 70 per cent of logistic emissions, assembly time, energy and costs. This will be the first plug & clay concept for calcined clay to reduce the carbon footprint on every level, while producing superior quality cement and concrete as well as saving costs, claims IPIAC.

Previously, in 2018 IPIAC conceptualised and manufactured the first LC3 pilot plant in Cuba and later in 2020, the first greenfield LC2/ LC3 plant in the world was installed in Côte d'Ivoire, which was also the pioneer plant in Africa. It is currently installing a further calcined clay plant with the first retrofitted wet-process clinker kiln in Angola.

