Lafarge Canada supplies OneCem for Alberta housing project

15 January 2024

Lafarge Canada (Holcim) has announced its combined effort with nidus3D in supplying its OneCem low-carbon cement in Canada’s largest 3D-printed housing project, aimed at addressing the acute housing challenges faced by the SikSika Nation.

Lafarge is supplying its OneCem low-carbon cement for this project, recognised for its ability to deliver a reduced carbon footprint. When manufactured, the higher limestone content of OneCem translates into a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions—up to 10 percent when compared to traditional Portland cement. OneCem achieves this sustainable advantage while maintaining its strength, durability, performance and workability.

This marks the first venture of its kind in Alberta, Canada. Located one hour’s drive east from the city of Calgary, the project named “Kakatoosoyiists” (Star Lodge) will consist of four buildings, comprising a total of 16 units, each specifically designed to provide a supportive haven for individuals of SikSika Nation fleeing domestic violence or facing homelessness.

This initiative directly confronts a pressing issue underscored by the Social Planning & Research Council of Hamilton. According to their report, Indigenous peoples in Canadian cities are eight times more likely to face homelessness compared to the general population.

“Our shared goal with nidus3D extends beyond mere innovation,” says Brad Kohl, president and CEO of Lafarge Canada (West). “This project is about helping address the critical housing needs of the nation and foster a resilient, inclusive future through sustainable construction practices. We were proud to contribute to this project.”

The project is expected to be completed by 31 March 2024.

