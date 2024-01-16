Cement prices fall in Pakistan

Cement prices across Pakistan have declined over the last week, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, bringing welcome relief to builders and developers across the country.

The average retail price of a bag of cement in the northern regions of Pakistan has fallen from PKR1246 (US$4.45) last week to PKR1238 this week, a contraction of 0.57 per cent, reports Samaa. In the southern regions, the average price declined from PKR1192 to PKR1191, a drop of 0.07 per cent.

Prices continue to vary considerably across the country with the city of Lahore reporting PKR1300/bag of cement, compared to PKR1171 in Karachi.

It is hoped that the price drop will stimulate construction activity and encourage new projects.

