Unique Cement launches new blended cement

16 January 2024

Bangladesh-based Unique Cement Industries Ltd (UCIL) has launched a new blended cement: Dhalai Special Cement. The blended cement, which is being released to the domestic market, offers 25 per cent more sturdiness compared to PCC cements, according to the company, making it particularly suitable for casting roofs, floors, columns and beams.

UCIL says that the new cement ensures 50 per cent of 28 days sturdiness of PCC cement in just two days, and 85 per cent sturdiness in the first seven days. It also reduces the need for long-term shuttering due to its rapid hardening, saving costs. The company will be showcasing the Dhalai Special Cement at its new showroom which opened in Syedpur last week.

