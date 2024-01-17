Votorantim and Atlas Renewable energy sign 100MW solar agreement

17 January 2024

Atlas Renewable Energy, an international leader in providing renewable energy solutions for corporations, and Votorantim Cimentos have signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to supply and purchase, respectively, 100MW of solar energy for the next 15 years. The solar energy provided through this agreement will support the energy needs of Votorantim Cimentos’ production units and distribution centres located in the south, southeast, and midwest regions of Brazil.

With the new partnership, the project will be responsible for around a third of Votorantim Cimentos’ energy consumption in the country, equivalent to supplying energy to 424,000 homes.

Through the self-production PPA, Votorantim is advancing its decarbonisation strategy, which includes renewable energy as one of its strategic pillars.

The new energy generation will come from the Atlas’ Luiz Carlos Solar Project, located in the municipality of Paracatu, Minas Gerais, which will have an installed capacity of 787MWp, of which almost two-thirds (470MWp) will be destined for Votorantim Cimentos.

