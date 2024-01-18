Sinoma Overseas Development wins 28.2MW solar power project

18 January 2024

Sinoma Overseas Development (SODC) has clinched a deal to spearhead the inaugural phase of a 28.2MW solar power EPC project for Turkey's LIMAK Cement Group. This first phase of the project blankets four sites across three LIMAK factories, delivering a full spectrum of services from design and procurement to installation, civil engineering, and commissioning.

This project opens a new chapter of SODC's robust partnership built on many successful practices of cooperation on projects of cement EPC and supply services over the past decade, leading the company into a new field of green energy. The deeper and wider cooperation between LIMAK and SODC reflects the cement producer's recognition and trust in the company's ability to perform the contracts in the past, indicating another significant leap in exploiting the Turkish market, expanding localised operation, and transforming to green energy projects, according to SODC.

