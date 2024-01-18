Southern Province appoints new chairman and deputy

Saudi Arabia-based Southern Province Cement Co has appointed Saad Bin Abdulaziz Alkroud as chairman of the Board of Directors. Mansour bin Abdulaziz Al Saghir was named as vice chairman and Saudi Al Burgan as secretary of the Board of Directors.
