Southern Province appoints new chairman and deputy

By ICR Newsroom
18 January 2024


Saudi Arabia-based Southern Province Cement Co has appointed Saad Bin Abdulaziz Alkroud as chairman of the Board of Directors. Mansour bin Abdulaziz Al Saghir was named as vice chairman and Saudi Al Burgan as secretary of the Board of Directors.


