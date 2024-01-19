CEMEX joins CCS+ Initiative

19 January 2024

CEMEX is the first company in the cement industry to join the CCS+ Initiative, a multi-stakeholder platform developing a comprehensive carbon accounting framework for certifying industrial carbon projects. This framework aims to encompass solutions for carbon capture, utilisation, storage, and removal, contributing to the decarbonisation of industrial value chains.



The CCS+ Initiative aims to scale cutting-edge climate technologies by developing a robust carbon accounting infrastructure that promotes environmental integrity. As the first cement industry member in the CCS+ Initiative, CEMEX is providing its expertise and use cases to develop modules for the carbon accounting of long-term CO 2 storage in durable products such as cement, concrete and aggregates, supporting the development of carbon accounting methodologies and leveraging carbon markets to incentivise their scale-up.



The CCS+ Initiative brings together over 55 leading organisations in the industrial carbon management space, from large industrial players to innovative start-ups and trade associations and international organisations in an advisory capacity.



CEMEX is currently running several CCUS innovation projects that aim to accelerate the creation of new technologies and enable the implementation of current ones at an industrial scale.

Published under