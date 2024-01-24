PPC welcomes new executive committee

South African cement producer PPC has restructured its executive committee to help boost the company’s profitability amidst forecasts of low cement demand across the country, according to The Herald.

Mokate Ramafoko has been appointed chief revenue officer (CRO), responsible for boosting PPC’s top line, while Kevin Ross has been named as the new chief legal and compliance officer and company secretary. Further appointments include Ernesto Acosta as chief operating officer (COO), responsible for increasing efficiencies, productivity and cost reduction initiatives, and Paulo Marques as chief strategy officer (CSO), who will work closely with the chief financial officer to implement profit improvement initiatives.

These latest appointments follow the arrival of Matias Cardarelli in December 2023 as PPC’s new chief executive officer. “This is a transformational time for us at PPC. Building the new exco team is the first step in establishing the right organisational structure,” said Mr Cardarelli.

