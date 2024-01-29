Inform collaborates with ready-mix software company

AI-powered optimisation software company Inform has formed two new collaborations. The first is with BCMI, an innovative leader in cloud-based software company, for ready-mix concrete and bulk materials based in Redmond, WA, USA. The second is with Marcotte Systems, a renowned leader in innovative solutions for the concrete industry based in Saint Bruno, Canada.



These collaborations will bring a joint AI-powered dispatch solution, which combines deep expertise in the construction materials industry and AI capabilities. The BCMI collaboration will empower ready-mix producers with enhanced decision-making tools, real-time logistics optimisation, and intelligent automation, ultimately elevating operational performance and customer satisfaction, claims Inform.

By combining Marcotte's robust experience in concrete production management with Inform’s AI capabilities, this ready-to-use solution will empower ready-mix producers with enhanced decision-making tools, real-time optimisation, and intelligent automation, ultimately elevating operational performance and customer satisfaction



“I’m very excited to see that we have achieved another significant milestone in our mission to revolutionise the ready-mix dispatch industry through the power of AI,” explained Thomas Bergmans, senior vice president of Inform’s Logistics Division.

