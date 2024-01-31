UltraTech Cement commissions Rajpura plant

UltraTech Cement (Aditya Birla Group) has announced the commissioning of a 2.6Mta greenfield grinding plant at Rajpura, Punjab, India.



This project forms part of the 22.6Mta capacity expansion announced in June 2022. The additional capacity will help UltraTech service the markets in Punjab. With the plant’s commissioning, the company’s total grey cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 135.59Mta.

