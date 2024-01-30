Eco Material Technologies enters ash agreement in Alabama

30 January 2024

Eco Material Technologies has announced it will be collaborating with Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, to harvest millions of tonnes of stored ash from Plant Barry, a coal- and natural gas-fired electrical generation facility located in Bucks, Alabama, USA.

According to Stock Titan, the ash will be used in concrete blends to repair and construct bridges, roads, and buildings in Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, and Louisiana, reducing dependence on imported materials.

The collaboration hopes to offset the high-intensive carbon emissions of the North American cement industry by utilising Eco Material's proprietary technologies. Construction on the project is due to begin in 2024 and it is due to be operational by January 2026.

