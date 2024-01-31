TITAN acquires pozzolana quarry

TITAN Cement International (TCI) has acquired concession rights in Vezirhan Pozzolana Quarry, in East Marmara, Turkey. The acquisition will expand the portfolio of low-carbon cementitious products available to its customers.

This reinforces TITAN's 2026 growth strategy, which focusses on doubling the volume of green cements and expediting the market launch of new green products and cementitious solutions. The current acquisition follows the one of a participation in Aegean Perlites, which operates perlite and pozzolan quarries on the Greek island of Yali.

Both transactions are in line with TITAN’s science-based decarbonisation targets, which provide for the reduction of its scope 1 carbon emissions by 35 per cent by 2030, from a baselinbe of 1990, and the increase of the share of green products in its portfolio to over 50 per cent.

Christos Panagopoulos, regional director eastern Mediterranean, TITAN, commented: “Access to Vezirhan Quarry’s strong reserves potential and high-quality material, will allow TITAN to further broaden the portfolio of low-carbon cementitious products available to its customers. The quarry has access to a deep port and railway transportation, facilitating both land and sea-borne distribution across TITAN's global locations.”

