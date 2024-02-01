Holcim New Zealand appoint new EGM

01 February 2024

Michael Miller has been appointed Executive General Manager (EGM) for Holcim New Zealand. He has extensive management experience across a range of disciplines including sales and marketing, procurement, operations and logistics.

From January 2024, Michael leads Holcim’s team in Aotearoa New Zealand. He will continue to advance Holcim New Zealand’s role as a leading supplier of cement, aggregates and ready mixed concrete including the development of sustainable building products and solutions that help decarbonise the construction sector.

Michael was previously Chief Strategy Officer and held numerous roles over 17 years at Adbri. He succeeds Kevin Larcombe who moves to Holcim Australia as General Manager - NSW & ACT Concrete.

