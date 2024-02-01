Hoffmann Green agreement targets private individuals

01 February 2024

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has signed a strategic partnership to sell its clinker-free low-carbon cements through the retail network of Bricomarché, Bricorama, Brico Cash and Tridôme (part of Les Mousquetaires Group). Through this agreement, the four DIY chains of the Les Mousquetaires group, Bricomarché, Bricorama Brico Cash and Tridôme, are pursuing their commitment to a global and ambitious CSR strategy, "to develop a more responsible business committed to local communities, and to accompany their customers' home improvement projects while preserving the planet's resources."

With 600 distribution stores throughout France, these brands become the first national network to distribute clinker-free, low-carbon cement. Hoffmann Green will provide the stores with its PRO CEMENT (H-UKR) and H-IONA clinker-free low-carbon cements, packaged in 25kg bags, to address for the first time the significant market of private individuals.

H-UKR is a cement with zero per cent clinker and low energy consumption, manufactured cold using industrial by-products and activators from the chemical industry, it has a carbon footprint 3.5 times smaller than traditional Portland cement (CEM 1). H-IONA cement is suitable for all construction applications. It is the first cement in the Hoffmann range to be CE marked, and divides CO 2 emissions by five compared to traditional Portland cement (CEM 1).

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said, "We are particularly proud of this partnership with the Bricomarché, Bricorama Brico Cash and Tridôme stores, which represents Hoffmann Green's first major access to the BtoC market. Marketing our clinker-free decarbonated cements to private customers is in line with our mission to offer innovative, sustainable solutions that are accessible to all, with the aim of decarbonating the construction sector. The nationwide coverage and customer diversity of our partner retailers should enable us to significantly increase awareness and demand for our cements in a booming market.”

Published under