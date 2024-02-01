Shree Cements reports jump in profit

01 February 2024

Shree Cement has reported total income of INR53,706.5m (US$646.85m) in the quarter ended 31 December 2023. This compares to INR49,321.1m in the previous quarter and INR44,733.8m in the quarter ended 31 December 2022. In the nine months ended 31 December 2023, total income came in at INR155,366.6m, up from the INR130,655m seen in the same period a year earlier.

Profit after tax in the December 2023 quarter stood at INR7018.5m, up notably from the INR4466.2m of the previous quarter and the INR2818.3m of the same period in 2022. Over the nine months ended 31 December 2023, profit after tax was reported at INR17,204.1m, a marked jump from INR7439.3m in the same period a year before.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) have risen from INR78.18 in the quarter ended 31 December 2022, to INR123.78 in the quarter ended 30 September 2023, to INR194.54 in the three months up to 31 December 2023. In the nine months ended 31 December 2023, basic EPS came in at INR476.94, marking a significant advance from the INR206.46 seen in the same period a year earlier.





