Breedon launches 2024 apprenticeship programme

02 February 2024

Breedon Group plc (Breedon or the Group), a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain and Ireland, has announced the launch of its 2024 apprenticeship programme that will see 40 new apprentices join the group in September.



The programme, which aims to equip participants with the skills and knowledge required to excel at a career in the building materials sector, invites applicants to apply from 1 February 2024. Successful applicants will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic and evolving industry that’s rapidly embracing digital and technological breakthroughs in sustainability and carbon efficiency.



Applications for the 2024 intake are invited to apply for roles across many different disciplines at various sites across the UK and Ireland, including:

• electrical maintenance technicians

• operations management

• mechanical maintenance technicians

• commercial (estimating and quantity surveying)

• plant maintenance technician

• administration

• quarry and ready-mix operatives

• construction site supervisor

• customer service agents

•surfacing operatives.

Those interested in building their future at Breedon need no prior experience or qualifications if they are applying for a Level 2, Intermediate Apprenticeship. However, applicants looking to apply for Levels 3 or higher will need specific qualifications:

• Level 3 Advanced Apprenticeships require 5 GCSEs

• Levels 4, 5, 6 or Higher/Degree Apprenticeships require A levels or a BTEC.



Ceri Travers, early career manager at Breedon Group, commented: “Through our apprenticeship programme we are not only investing in the future of our industry but also empowering a new generation of talent with the skills and opportunities to build successful careers."



Successful applicants will be paid from day one and will have the opportunity to build a career, having gained industry experience at the largest independent construction materials group in the UK. The application window will be open for one month, meaning all applications must be submitted by 4 March 2024. A full timeline for the application process and onboarding programme for the successful applicants can be found on Breedon’s website.

