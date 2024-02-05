Kohat Cement Company completes BMR

Kohat Cement Company Ltd (KCCL) informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on 1 February that the Balancing, Modernisation and Replacement (BMR) (pyro-process optimisation) of the existing 6700tpd grey cement production line located at Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), has successfully been completed. It will help the company to bring operational and cost efficiencies to the plant.
A last quarter report adds that the company commissioned a 10MW solar power project at its Kohat site in August 2023 and is in the process of installing another 15MW solar power project to reduce its dependence on the National Grid, which will not only play a significant role in cost saving but is a step towards Green Pakistan.
Kohat Cement Co is a northern-based cement manufacturer and the Kohat plant in KPK has a nominal cement capacity of 5.017Mta.
Kohat Cement Company Ltd (KCCL) informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on 1 February that the Balancing, Modernisation and Replacement (BMR) (pyro-process optimisation) of the existing 6700tpd grey cement production line located at Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), has successfully been completed. It will help the company to bring operational and cost efficiencies to the plant.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email