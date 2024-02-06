Ciments de Bizerte reports 24% drop in revenue in 2023

Tunisia-based Ciments de Bizerte reported a 23.7 per cent decline in revenue to TND94.4m (US$30.14m) in 2023 when compared with the previous year, according to data from the Tunis Stock Exchange. Cement sales volumes were down 10 per cent YoY.



Domestic turnover fell by 16.5 per cent YoY to TND93.9m with cement and lime sales of 4.978Mt. The fall in domestic demand was attributed to the recession in the construction market as real estate prices increased and there was an absence of infrastructure and building construction in the public works sector.



In addition, production was halted in the 4Q23 as the breakdown of the Bizerte mobile bridge led to a halt in petcoke imports.

