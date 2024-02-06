Orient Cement sees net profit jump 64% YoY

06 February 2024

India's Orient Cement, part of the CK Birla Group, has reported revenue from operations of INR7513m (US$90.45m) in the quarter ended 31 December 2023 (3QFY23-24). This marks a 2.6 per cent increase on the INR7322.9m seen in the same period a year earlier.

Over the same timeframe, consolidated net profit advanced to INR449.9m, up 63.5 per cent from the INR275.1m recorded in the 3QFY22-23. Total expenses, meanwhile, declined one per cent to INR6814.4m over the same period. Total income was up 2.7 per cent YoY to INR7532.2m.

The company has also confirmed that Desh Deepak Khetrapal has been reappointed as managing director and chief executive officer for a period of one year.

