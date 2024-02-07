Misr Cement appoint new CEO and MD

Mr Hassan Gabry has been appointed the new CEO, managing director and member of the Board of Directors at Misr Cement Group, effective from February 2024.

Mr Gabry brings over 30 years of distinguished professional experience in commercial operations and business functions, with a significant focus on the cement industry spanning approximately 20 years. He has held key leadership and executive roles in major multinational companies across various continents.

With his extensive background in the cement sector, Misr Cement is confident that under his supervision and management, the group will continue to achieve significant successes.

