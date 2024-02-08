Heidelberg Materials awards FEED contract for Padeswood

08 February 2024

Sustainability solutions provider Worley and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group have been awarded a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract by Heidelberg Materials UK for the development of a carbon capture facility at the Padeswood cement works in north Wales.

The Padeswood project has been selected as a Track 1 capture project by the UK government and is a key establishing project within the HyNet industrial cluster. Once operational, it is anticipated to capture up to 800,000tpa of CO 2 , playing a crucial role in the decarbonisation efforts of the UK cement industry.

Simon Willis, CEO of Heidelberg Materials UK, said, “This is a decisive next step in our plans to install carbon capture technology at our Padeswood cement works. Once operational, it will provide net zero building materials for major projects across the country, enabling us to help decarbonise the construction industry and meet our ambition to become a net zero business.”

“Securing this contract is not only testament to the strength of our relationships with Heidelberg Materials UK and MHI but also reflects our execution of the pre-FEED and our team’s expertise in delivering FEED services for first of a kind CCUS facilities. Padeswood is a landmark project in the UK’s decarbonisation strategy and aligns with our commitment to making sustainable transformation a reality,” added Marino Barbi, senior vice president UK, Worley.

