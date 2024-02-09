Ecocem's ACT technology obtains ETA

09 February 2024

Ecocem’s ACT technology has obtained an ETA (European Technical Assessment) from EOTA (European Organisation for Technical Assessment) for a new eco-efficient cement. This independent assessment is a critical step towards CE marking and will enable the introduction of this new low-carbon cement throughout Europe.



"The ETA provides Ecocem with a route to full commercialisation for its ACT technology by 2026 and creates the opportunity for the cement and concrete industries to do the same," said Ecocem's statement. "There is also the potential to scale globally since ETAs are recognised and highly respected internationally."



Ecocem has developed its ACT technology over the last decade resulting in a scalable, sustainable, low-carbon cement. Currently trials are already demonstrating the carbon reduction possible using ACT – in effect, a 70 per cent reduction in CO 2 compared with the average European cement blend, claims Ecocem. The trials have also demonstrated strong performance on key criteria, including strength, durability and concrete workability. Ecocem plans to supply the first ACT cement to customers in its European markets in the course of 2024, with full commercialisation by 2026.



Commenting on this breakthrough, Donal O’Riain, founder and MD of Ecocem, said: "ACT technology provides the cement industry with a unique opportunity to halve emissions within the decade and become the first industrial sector to achieve a 1.5˚C decarbonisation trajectory."



Christian Clergue, European standards manager at Ecocem, added: "Ecocem is partnering with key organisations in the cement and construction industry, including Groupe CB, Point P and Cemex France, to trial and develop the technology and ensure a continuous supply of materials."



To accelerate ACT's delivery, Ecocem is scaling up activity at established production facilities in The Netherlands, Ireland and France, where it will build a new mill to grind limestone at its Dunkirk plant in partnership with CB Green. In the US the company is in the later stages of permitting for the construction of a plant on the West Coast.

Published under