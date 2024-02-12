The Ramco Cements announces expansion plans

12 February 2024

The Ramco Cements Ltd has announced plans to double capacity at its Kalavatala plant in Andhra Pradesh, India. According to The Hindu, the company intends to set up a second line to increase clinker capacity at the works to 6.3Mta and cement capacity to 3Mta. The expansion is expected to cost INR12,500m (US$150.57m). An additional 15MW waste heat recovery system (WHRS) will also be added. The new line is scheduled to be commissioned in FY25-26 and will take the company’s total production capacity to 26Mta of cement and 19Mta of clinker.

In addition, the company’s Ramasamy Raja Nagar plant in Tamil Nadu is to receive a 10MW WHRS at a cost of INR1530m. The WHRS is expected to be commissioned by March 2025 and will boost The Ramco Cement’s waste heat recovery capacity from 43MW to 68MW.

The company reported net profit of INR930m in the 3QFY23-24 ended 31 December 2023, marking a 39 per cent increase YoY. EBITDA over the same period advanced by 37 per cent to INR4020m, supported by lower fuel prices, Net revenue over the quarter came in at INR21,130m, up five per cent YoY, helped by an increase in cement volumes from 3.64Mt in the 3QFY22-23 to 4Mt in the same period a year later.

