Saurashtra Cement sees upturn in income

13 February 2024

Saurashtra Cement has posted total income of INR4508m (US$54.34m) in the quarter ended 31 December 2023. This compares to INR3781m in the previous quarter and INR4465m in the same quarter a year earlier.

Net profit in the December 2023 quarter came in at INR125m, up notably from the INR7.9m seen in the previous quarter and the INR28.5m loss recorded in the quarter ended 31 December 2022. Total expenses have declined from INR4470m in the December 2022 quarter to INR4156m in the same quarter a year later.

Basic earnings per share have advanced from a loss of INR0.26 in the quarter ended 31 December 2022 to INR0.07 in the quarter ended 30 September 2023 to INR1.13 in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Over the nine months ended 31 December 2023, total income came in at INR12,785m, versus INR11,836m in the same period a year earlier. Net profit over the same timeframe improved from a loss of INR364m to a profit of INR254m, while the basic earnings per share have expanded from a loss of INR3.30 to a gain of INR2.30.

