Oficemen and ANESE sign collaborative agreement

13 February 2024

The general director of Oficemen (Spanish Cement Manufacturers Group), Aniceto Zaragoza Ramírez, and the general director of ANESE (National Association of Energy Services Companies), Carlos Ballesteros Barrado, have signed a collaboration agreement tohighlight the commitment of both organisations to contribute to the development of the economy following criteria of energy efficiency, sustainability and respect for the environment.

This agreement contemplates the implementation of joint activities, cooperation, training, development of specific programmes and projects, in the areas determined to be of greatest interest and impact.

Furthermore, collaboration between both institutions is planned to promote policies and actions aimed at giving greater value to good practices, as well as the promotion and development of the sector and its professionals.



Aniceto Zaragoza considers that, “the Spanish cement sector, as an electro-intensive industry, has been prioritising investments in R&D and innovation for years to implement increasingly efficient production processes in its factories. Together with this agreement, we hope to value ANESE's qualified advice so that our processes are even more efficient and sustainable, key aspects to improve our competitiveness and reduce emissions."

According to Carlos Ballesteros, “we are aware that the industry is a large consumer of energy in its production processes. Therefore, it is very important to inform professionals in the cement industry about the advantages and benefits that the energy services model can provide them when implementing more sustainable and efficient processes. And our companies can operate as the ideal advisors to transfer their expertise, regulatory knowledge and solutions to this industry. Hence, the importance of strengthening ties between both groups of professionals and for us to work together to be able to contribute to meeting the decarbonisation objectives that the industry must undertake to achieve a carbon-neutral economy in 2050.”

