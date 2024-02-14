Cambodia's cement production unchanged in 2023

14 February 2024

Cambodia’s domestic cement production remained unchanged in volume in 2023 compared to a year before, reports the Cambodian Cement Manufacturing Association.



Last year, the local cement production was about 8Mt, while the full production capacity of the existing five cement factories is 9Mta.

The Cambodian Cement Manufacturing Association stated, “In 2023, cement production and sales in Cambodia decreased slightly compared to 2022,” the association’s secretary-general Puth Chandarith told Khmer Times.

The production of cement would be scaled up this year once the economic growth is forecast at robust growth, leading to new investment projects including construction projects, added Chandarith. “Optimistically, the sector is expected to grow in the coming years, as the Cambodian economy is projected to grow by more than six per cent this year,” he said.

