Cement prices surge in Enugu, Nigeria

16 February 2024

The price of cement has hit NGN13,000/bag (US$8.57) in Enugu, Nigeria, compared to around NGN5000/bag in January this year. According to Blueprint Newspapers, while Dangote Cement is selling for approximately NGN10,500/bag, brands such as Supaset and BUA have increased their prices to NGN12,000/bag and NGN13,000/bag respectively.

Some commentators have said the price increase is due to exchange rates with the US dollar, while fears have been raised throughout the construction industry as to what impact this will have on the Nigerian housebuilding market.

Published under